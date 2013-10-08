BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
MILAN Oct 8 Italian insurer Generali said on Tuesday it sold its indirect stake in Venice airport operator Save for the equivalent of 13 euros per share, as part of a plan to exit from non-core businesses.
"The deal was closed for a total gross consideration of approximately 60 million euros, reflecting a 13 euros per share valuation of Save," Generali said in a statement.
Save shares closed at 12.20 euros on Tuesday.
Generali sold the indirect stake to a company wholly owned by Finanziaria Internazionale Holding (Finint) . (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by Francesca Landini)
Ellington Financial LLC - estimated book value per common share as of March 31, 2017 was $19.75, or $19.46 on a diluted basis