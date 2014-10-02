UPDATE 1-FGL terminates takeover deal by Chinese insurer Anbang
* FGL says has received interest from other parties (Adds context, China ODI data)
ROME Oct 2 Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali said on Thursday that the former CEO of Italy's oil major Eni, Paolo Scaroni, resigned as an independent member of its board of directors.
In a statement, Generali said Scaroni's decision to step down was related to other "professional appointments" that take up much of his time and the fear that they may cause "conflicts of interest".
Generali Chairman Gabriele Galateri di Genola accepted his resignation, the statement said. (Reporting by Steve Scherer and Stephen Jewkes)
* FGL says has received interest from other parties (Adds context, China ODI data)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published China's State Development & Investment Corporation's (SDIC) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has assigned SDIC's proposed US dollar senior unsecured guaranteed notes an expected rating of 'A+(EXP)'. The notes will be issued by Rongshi International Finance Limited, SDIC's indirectly wholly own