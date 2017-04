MILAN, June 4 Italian insurer Generali said on Tuesday it sold its U.S. life insurance unit to SCOR of France for a total of $920 million.

Generali's one-time gain from the sale will be $150 million.

Earlier this year, Generali's new Chief Executive Mario Greco pledged to raise 4 billion euros from non-core asset sales by 2015 to shore up capital and restore value. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)