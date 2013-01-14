MILAN Jan 14 Shares in Generali were
volatile in morning trading on Monday after the biggest Italian
insurer unveiled a turnaround strategy aimed at boosting
operating results by a quarter.
In a meeting with investors in London, Generali boss Mario
Greco promised operating profit of more than 5 billion euros
($6.7 billion), up from 4 billion expected at the end of 2012,
and targeted 600 million euros of cost savings over three years.
At 0817 shares in the insurer were down 0.48 percent after a
posting a gain of around 0.5 percent at the open.
