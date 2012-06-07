(Adds details)
MILAN, June 7 Standard and Poor's may downgrade
Assicurazioni Generali because the sudden replacement
of its chief executive has created uncertainty and threatens to
hamper a quick response to strategic challenges facing Italy's
biggest insurer.
The credit rating agency said on Thursday there was a 50
percent chance it would cut Generali's 'A' long-term credit
rating and insurer financial strength rating most likely by one
notch. It expected to take a decision in the next three months.
Generali's board on Saturday ousted long-standing insider
Giovanni Perissinotto after he lost the support of top
shareholder Mediobanca and other Italian investors
unhappy with the company's performance.
The board picked Mario Greco, who resigned on Monday from
his executive role at Zurich Insurance Group, to
replace Perissinotto.
S&P said that despite Greco's good track record as a
manager, Generali might have a hard time responding quickly to
challenges in a difficult economic environment.
"These challenges include Generali's ability to rebuild its
capitalisation and improve its financial flexibility," S&P said.
"Furthermore, the unexpected change in CEO could, in our view,
indicate potential governance issues."
In particular, the agency said it might cut the rating if
talks with Generali's management led it to believe the insurer
might delay actions to boost its capital adequacy.
Net profit at Generali slumped 50 percent in 2011 from the
previous year after the company wrote down its entire portfolio
of Greek assets by 76 percent in the last quarter and took
impairment losses on some of its equity holdings.
Raising capital is widely seen as one of the most pressing
challenges facing the new CEO, especially as Generali's partner
in an eastern European venture has an option to sell the insurer
its stake in 2014.
(Reporting by Valentina Za. Editing by Jane Merriman)