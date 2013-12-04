BRIEF-A Brown says designation of Roel Z Castro was changed to president and CEO
* Designation of Roel Z. Castro as president was changed to president and chief executive officer
MILAN Dec 4 Italian insurer Generali said on Wednesday that shareholders of Generali Deutschland Holding had approved the squeeze out resolution it had requested.
In a statement, Generali said the transfer of outstanding GDH shares in the hands of minority shareholders was expected to take place in the first half of 2014.
GDH shares would then be immediately delisted, it said.
GDH is the parent company of the German operating companies of Generali. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Naomi O'Leary)
* Trading in shares of Pioneer Global Group Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 29/3/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending release by company of an announcement relating to a major acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: