MILAN Aug 1 Insurer Assicurazioni Generali
, a Telecom Italia shareholder through
holding Telco, said on Thursday the phone company's board had
not deliberated about possible new impairments or a capital
increase.
A press report on Wednesday said Telecom Italia's board said
new writedowns of up to 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) were
expected to send first-half results, which the board will
approve on Thursday, into the red and that Chairman Franco
Bernabe was mulling a capital increase.
"At the moment there is no formal deliberation or resolution
of the board of Telecom... in terms of potential accounting
measures, impairments, increase of capital or whatever you read
in the press," Generali Chief Financial Officer Alberto Minali
told analysts in a conference call.
($1 = 0.7531 euros)
