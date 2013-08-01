MILAN Aug 1 Insurer Assicurazioni Generali , a Telecom Italia shareholder through holding Telco, said on Thursday the phone company's board had not deliberated about possible new impairments or a capital increase.

A press report on Wednesday said Telecom Italia's board said new writedowns of up to 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) were expected to send first-half results, which the board will approve on Thursday, into the red and that Chairman Franco Bernabe was mulling a capital increase.

"At the moment there is no formal deliberation or resolution of the board of Telecom... in terms of potential accounting measures, impairments, increase of capital or whatever you read in the press," Generali Chief Financial Officer Alberto Minali told analysts in a conference call. ($1 = 0.7531 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Danilo Masoni)