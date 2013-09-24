MILAN, Sept 24 Assicurazioni Generali, one of the core shareholders in Telecom Italia, said it will write down its stake in the Italian phone company by 65 million euros ($88 million).

The Italian insurer, which has agreed to sell part of its stake to Spain's Telefonica, will book the net impairment in the third quarter, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)