BRIEF-UAE's Sharjah Islamic Bank board approves issue of convertible sukuk
* Board approves issue of 266.8 million dirhams convertible sukuk Source :(http://bit.ly/2oBn2ht) Further company coverage:
MILAN, Sept 24 Assicurazioni Generali, one of the core shareholders in Telecom Italia, said it will write down its stake in the Italian phone company by 65 million euros ($88 million).
The Italian insurer, which has agreed to sell part of its stake to Spain's Telefonica, will book the net impairment in the third quarter, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
RABAT, March 30 Addoha, Morocco's biggest property developer by market value, reported an 18 percent jump in net profit for 2016 to 1 billion dirhams ($100 million).
