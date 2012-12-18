MILAN Dec 18 Unicredit Chief Executive Federico
Ghizzoni said on Tuesday he is comfortable with the sale of the
Bank of Italy's stake in Assicurazioni Generali to
state-backed fund Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI).
"We have read that the buyer will be FSI and it (the stake)
will be managed on a medium term horizon... I am very tranquil,"
Ghizzoni said.
"It would have been different if it had been on a short-term
horizon," he said.
The Bank of Italy, which will become Italy's insurance
regulator early in 2013, is considering a sale of its 4.5
percent stake in Generali to FSI to avert a possible conflict of
interest.
Some shareholders have voiced concern about the risk of
political interference if the stake were to be sold to FSI and
managed on a short-term basis.
Unicredit is a shareholder of Generali's leading shareholder
Mediobanca
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Francesca Landini)