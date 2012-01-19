MOSCOW/MILAN Jan 19 Talks on an alliance
between Italy's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali
and Russian bank VTB have been postponed because of
volatility in European financial markets, a spokesman for the
Russian lender said on Thursday.
Generali had been looking at Russia as part of its expansion
into central and eastern Europe and other emerging markets,
including Asia, in a strategy favoured by financial markets.
A VTB spokesman said talks were postponed due to "current
instability in European markets".
Generali has approved a business plan for the venture and
hoped to conclude the deal by the end of 2011, chief executive
Giovanni Perissinotto said last September, with the aim of
taking a majority stake in the business.
Generali took a 1 percent stake in VTB earlier last year.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by David Hulmes)