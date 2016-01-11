MILAN Jan 11 Zurich Insurance will
soon name Mario Greco, Generali's chief executive, as
its new CEO, a Swiss newspaper reported at the weekend.
Both insurers declined to comment on the report saying they
do not comment on speculation.
The SonntagsZeitung paper reported, without identifying its
sources, that Zurich would make an announcement at the latest by
Feb. 9. However, it said Greco's appointment had not been
formally approved and a last-minute surprise turn of events
could not be fully ruled out.
