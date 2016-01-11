MILAN Jan 11 Generali Chief Executive
Mario Greco is negotiating the renewal of his mandate at the
helm of the Italian insurer, a source close to Generali said on
Monday after a newspaper report said rival Zurich Insurance
would soon name Greco as its boss.
The SonntagsZeitung paper reported on Sunday, without
identifying its sources, that Zurich would make an announcement
at the latest by Feb. 9. However, it said Greco's appointment
had not been formally approved and a last-minute surprise turn
of events could not be ruled out.
(Reporting by Gainlcua Semeraro, writing by Silvia Aloisi;
editing by Agnieszka Flak)