May 17 Marine tanker operator General Maritime
Corp has come out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
six months after falling victim to rising debt and vessel
oversupply.
The company cut its debt by about $600 million and received
$175 million from private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management
LP, General Maritime said in a statement on Thursday.
General Maritime had listed liabilities of $1.41 billion as
of September end.
New York-based General Maritime's exit from bankruptcy comes
at a time when rivals Frontline Ltd and Teekay
Tankers Ltd are commanding higher daily rates on Chinese
oil demand.
General Maritime owns 29 tankers, including seven very large
crude carriers, with a carrying capacity of 5 million deadweight
tonnes.