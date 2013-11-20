Nov 20 General Mills Inc :
* Reaffirms fiscal 2014 financial targets
* FY 2014 earnings per share view $2.91, revenue view $18.37
billion -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fiscal 2014 plans also include strong cash returns to
shareholders through a
15 percent dividend increase effective August 1, 2013
* Says for the fiscal year ending May 25, 2014, it continues to
expect low
single-digit growth in net sales
* Says second-quarter input cost inflation is expected to be
above its
first-quarter inflation rate
* For the full fiscal year, the company continues to forecast 3
percent input
cost inflation
