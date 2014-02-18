BOCA RATON, Fla. Feb 18 U.S. packaged foods group General Mills is looking to expand its business in faster-growing emerging markets, it said on Tuesday, as growth in its home market remains weak.

"We continue to look at tuck-in opportunities around the world," Chief Executive Ken Powell said on Tuesday at a conference in Boca Raton, Florida.

The company behind Yoplait yogurt, Cheerios cereal and Progresso soups said it was "actively investigating" expansion opportunities in India, Indonesia, the Middle East and North Africa.

The company also said it was working to expand Yoplait in China with a new factory. It said it was working with Sodiaal, the French dairy cooperative which co-owns Yoplait, to secure supply for the market.