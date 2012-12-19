Dec 19 General Mills Inc reported higher quarterly earnings on Wednesday as a newly acquired business boosted sales.

Net earnings were $541.6 million, or 82 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Nov. 25, compared with $444.8 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to $4.88 billion from $4.62 billion a year earlier, helped by the Yoki Alimentos business in Brazil.