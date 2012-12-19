UPDATE 2-Boeing delays delivery of third 737 MAX jetliner
SEATTLE, June 2 Boeing Co said on Friday it had delayed the delivery of its third 737 MAX jetliner, set for next week to Norwegian Air Shuttle, to resolve a technical issue.
Dec 19 General Mills Inc reported higher quarterly earnings on Wednesday as a newly acquired business boosted sales.
Net earnings were $541.6 million, or 82 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Nov. 25, compared with $444.8 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose to $4.88 billion from $4.62 billion a year earlier, helped by the Yoki Alimentos business in Brazil.
SEATTLE, June 2 Boeing Co said on Friday it had delayed the delivery of its third 737 MAX jetliner, set for next week to Norwegian Air Shuttle, to resolve a technical issue.
* Applied to TSX venture exchange for approval to extend exercise date for 2. 5 million outstanding warrants issued in June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: