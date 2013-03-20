March 20 General Mills Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by the recent acquisitions of Yoki Alimentos in Brazil and Yoplait Canada.

The maker of Cheerios cereal and Progresso soups said net income was $398.4 million, or 60 cents per share, in the third quarter ended on Feb. 24, compared with $391.5 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were 64 cents per share.

Net sales rose 7.5 percent to $4.43 billion.