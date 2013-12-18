Dec 18 Food company General Mills Inc
reported lower-than-expected quarterly results due to higher
cost of ingredients and a fall in sales in its U.S. retail
business.
The maker of Cheerios cereal and Progresso soups said net
income rose to $550 million, or 84 cents per share, in the
second quarter ended Nov. 24 from $541.6 million, or 82 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 83 cents per share.
Net sales fell slightly to $4.88 billion.
Sales at General Mills' retail business, which includes its
Cheerios cereal and Yoplait USA yogurt businesses, fell 1
percent.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 88 cents per
share on revenue of $4.94 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company also maintained its fiscal 2014 profit forecast
of $2.87-$2.90 per share, excluding items.