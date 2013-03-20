RPT-UPDATE 1-CBS move to own shows like 'MacGyver' pays off in overseas sales
NEW YORK, May 31 Just over a decade ago, CBS Corp accelerated its push to own more of the shows it broadcasts, rather than licensing them from studios.
March 20 General Mills Inc : * Exec says its m&a activity in next year will be "nowhere near" rate of last
18 mos * Exec says milling operations remain an integral part of its business, though
co looks at company structure from time to time * Exec sees more moderate cost inflation for firscal 2014 * Rpt-general mills exec sees more moderate cost inflation for fiscal 2014
NEW YORK, May 31 Just over a decade ago, CBS Corp accelerated its push to own more of the shows it broadcasts, rather than licensing them from studios.
June 1 Eli Lilly and Co said on Thursday its chief financial officer Derica Rice will retire by the end of 2017.