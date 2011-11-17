GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares encouraged by Wall St record, await Fed outlook
* Fed considered certain to raise rates, focus on future plans
Nov 17 General Mills Inc. (GIS.N) on Thursday
sold $1 billion of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: GENERAL MILLS INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 3.150 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.589 FIRST PAY 6/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 3.198 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/28/2011 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 125 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
* Fed considered certain to raise rates, focus on future plans
June 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.