CHICAGO Feb 12 General Motors Co said
Thursday it will build the Chevrolet Bolt electric car at an
assembly plant near Detroit, where it will invest $200 million
for the project.
The compact Bolt, shown as a concept vehicle at the Detroit
auto show last month, is designed to have a range of 200 miles,
and will cost about $30,000 apiece after tax breaks.
GM's announcement confirms a report last week by Reuters
that the Bolt would be produced at the under-used Orion assembly
plant in Michigan.
The only electric car currently available with a 200-mile
range is the Tesla Model S, which starts at $71,070 before tax
credits for electric vehicles (EVs).
With a target price near $30,000, the Bolt would compete
with electric cars such as the Nissan Motor Co Leaf,
which has a range of less than 100 miles, and the similarly
priced Tesla Inc Model 3, planned to debut in 2017.
"The message from consumers about the Bolt EV concept was
clear and unequivocal: Build it," GM North America President
Alan Batey said in prepared remarks at the Chicago auto show.
Supplier sources told Reuters that Bolt production will
start in October 2016 and sales would likely begin in early
2017.
Batey did not specify when production or sales would start
but said: "We are moving quickly because of its potential to
completely shake up the status quo for electric vehicles."
Batey said GM would invest $160 million for new tooling and
equipment in the Orion assembly plant and $40 million for dies
in the Pontiac Metal Center to build the Bolt.
The Orion plant currently builds the Chevrolet Sonic and
Buick Verano and is operating well below capacity as small-car
sales dwindle.
