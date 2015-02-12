(Adds that name of car may change before sales begin)
By Rick Popely
CHICAGO Feb 12 General Motors Co said
Thursday it will build a compact electric car at an assembly
plant near Detroit, where it will invest $200 million for the
project.
Alan Batey, GM's North American president, said in a speech
at the Chicago auto show that for now the compact is called the
Bolt, but that name may change before it goes on sale.
The Chevrolet Bolt was shown as a concept vehicle at the
Detroit auto show last month. It is designed to have a range of
200 miles, and will cost about $30,000 after tax breaks in the
U.S. market.
GM's announcement confirms a report last week by Reuters
that the Bolt would be produced at the under-used Orion assembly
plant in Michigan.
Batey said that some potential customers have been confused
with the Bolt name that is similar to the Volt, a Chevrolet
plug-in hybrid.
"It could go either way," Batey said of the possible name
change. "The vehicles are so different that when you get a
customer into a Chevy showroom they're not going to be confused
about which product they're looking at."
The only electric car currently available with a 200-mile
range is the Tesla Model S, which starts at $71,070 before tax
credits for electric vehicles (EVs).
With a target price near $30,000, the Bolt would compete
with electric cars such as the Nissan Motor Co Leaf,
which has a range of less than 100 miles, and the similarly
priced Tesla Inc Model 3, planned to debut in 2017.
Supplier sources told Reuters that Bolt production will
start in October 2016 and sales would likely begin in early
2017. GM said the car will be available throughout the United
States.
Batey did not specify when production or sales would start
but said in his speech: "We're putting the Bolt EV on a fast
track to production."
He also he thinks the Bolt, or whatever it ends up being
called, could "shake up the status quo for electric vehicles."
GM has not said where the car will be sold, but has said it
is targeted for global production. China is the second-biggest
market for Chevrolet. An Opel version in Europe will be built at
Orion, sources said.
The Orion plant currently builds the Chevrolet Sonic and
Buick Verano and is operating well below capacity.
(Reporting by Rick Popely in Chicago; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and Meredith Mazzilli)