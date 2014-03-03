Italy - Factors to watch on April 20
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
March 3 (Reuters) -
* General Motors delivered 222,104 vehicles in U.S. in Feb, down 1 percent
* GM says U.S. Retail and fleet sales were both down 1 percent in Feb
* GM says inventory for all vehicles at February-end 805,769 vehicles versus 780,140 at January-end
* GM estimates seasonally adjusted annual selling rate for light vehicles of 15.4 million range in Feb
* GM - 2014 estimate of U.S. SAAR for light vehicle sales in 16.0 - 16.5 million range Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
* Eminence Capital, which owns 9.6 percent of ASM Int'l, says "we strongly believe that ASMI would be a stronger and more valuable company without ASMPT"