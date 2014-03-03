March 3 (Reuters) -

* General Motors delivered 222,104 vehicles in U.S. in Feb, down 1 percent

* GM says U.S. Retail and fleet sales were both down 1 percent in Feb

* GM says inventory for all vehicles at February-end 805,769 vehicles versus 780,140 at January-end

* GM estimates seasonally adjusted annual selling rate for light vehicles of 15.4 million range in Feb

* GM - 2014 estimate of U.S. SAAR for light vehicle sales in 16.0 - 16.5 million range Further company coverage: