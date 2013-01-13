DETROIT Jan 13 General Motors Co : * Treasurer james davlin says automaker is 'trending toward investment grade' * Gm's davlin says Europe remains co's largest challenge; his biggest concern

is how quickly GM can turn around opel * Gm's davlin sees stronger U.S. dollar versus yen, euro; represents a "slight

headwind" for the company * Gm's davlin sees U.S. treasury stake sale, investment grade credit rating

will help GM distance itself from bankruptcy