DETROIT, April 2 General Motors Co March US auto sales conference call: * VP of US sales operations says sees us industry annual sales pace for March

at 15.2 million-15.4 million vehicles * VP of US sales operations says pent-up demand offsetting drag from tax or

federal spending issues * VP of US sales operations says about "a month or so" away from the launch of

gm's initial redesigned full-size pickup trucks * VP of US sales operations says redesigned full-size pickups will drive higher

average transaction prices and lower incentives for GM * Exec says overall GM incentives up about $180 per vehicle in March, but

average transaction price per vehicle was up about $400 * Exec says higher taxes and potential lower US government spending are only

negative headwinds company sees, but positives far outweigh the negatives * Chief economist says very confident on underlying strength of US economy