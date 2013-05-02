DETROIT May 2 General Motors Co :
* Says North American pricing fell $200 million in Q1 2013
versus Q1 2012 -- slides
* Says pricing in Europe was flat in Q1, costs improved $300
million in region
- slides
* Says international operations Q1 pricing was flat; South
American prices rose
$100 million
* Says effective tax rate now estimated to be 'in the high 30s'
* GM Financial says acquisition of Ally International 'in
process'
* CFO says 'too soon' to call bottom in European downturn; GM
reaffirms plan to
break even in Europe by mid-decade
* CFO says expects to 'build on' 2012 profit in South America
this year