McDonald's U.S. appoints three to senior roles
April 5 McDonald's Corp's U.S. unit said it appointed Morgan Flatley as U.S. chief marketing officer, Farhan Siddiqi to head U.S. Digital and Linda VanGosen as the head of U.S. Menu.
DETROIT Dec 3 General Motors Co on conference call: * VP of US sales operations says small business deliveries up 38 percent versus
last year in November in US market * Rpt-General Motors co VP of US sales operations says small business
deliveries for GM up 38 pct vs last year in November in US market * VP of US sales operations says US economy creating jobs, energy costs
dropping and credit available, bodes well for more growth for auto market in
2014 * Exec says mid-sized car segment one of the most competitive in industry * VP of US sales operations say GM will "remain disciplined" on incentive
spending * Chief economist says industry monthly sales rate of about 16 million vehicles
seems the exit rate for the year * VP of US sales operations says GM feels good about where its vehicle
inventory levels are * Exec says competitors in large pickups being aggressive with incentives
April 5 McDonald's Corp's U.S. unit said it appointed Morgan Flatley as U.S. chief marketing officer, Farhan Siddiqi to head U.S. Digital and Linda VanGosen as the head of U.S. Menu.
TAIPEI, April 5 Taiwan plans to build eight submarines to bolster its current fleet of four ageing foreign-built vessels, a senior Taiwanese navy official said on Wednesday.
April 5 Snapdeal's three biggest investors - Japan's SoftBank, Kalaari Capital and Nexus Venture Partners have moved closer to resolving an impasse, potentially clearing the way for a sale of the e-tailer to one of its rivals, Flipkart or Paytm, according to a Mint report, citing unnamed sources.