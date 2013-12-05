BRIEF-CalPERS requests Paccar's shareowners vote “for” proposal requesting proxy access
March 27 California Public Employees’ Retirement System :
DETROIT Dec 5 General Motors Co Vice Chairman Steve Girsky in telephone interview: * Vice chairman Girsky says chevrolet's business results in Europe were
"unacceptable" * Vice chairman Girsky says company is gaining "more and more confidence" with
opel and vauxhall brands in Europe * Vice chairman Girsky says this was a way for GM to better allocate how it
spent its resources * Vice chairman Girsky says the move today is "another tool in the tool kit" to
end losses in europe * Vice chairman Girsky says chevy is still a global brand and company will
redirect resources to help brand grow elsewhere in world * Vice chairman Girsky says gm's Russian unit results will still be booked with
Europe as previously announced * Vice chairman Girsky declined to say how much the company would save with the
move but said some of the savings would accrue in Europe and some in other
parts of the world * Vice chairman Girsky says Manchester united Jersey sponorship deal for chevy
unaffected by the decision to drop chevy brand in Europe * Vice chairman Girsky says cadillac working on plan to lay out growth strategy
for Europe, but gave no details
* Wilton Resources Inc - corporation intends to extend term of warrants from April 6, 2017 to June 6, 2017
* Press release - viacom names jim gianopulos chairman and chief executive officer of paramount pictures