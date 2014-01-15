DETROIT Jan 15 General Motors Co :
* President Ammann says company can make money on small cars
* President Ammann says company remains committed to holden
brand in Australia
* President Ammann says company remains committed to electric
vehicle space
* President Ammann says priority for cash is to reinvest in
business, then to
protect balance sheet and make distributions to shareholders
like the
dividend GM declared Tuesday
* President Ammann says Opel unit in Europe is in best shape
it's been in a
long time
* President Ammann says Europe still "a very, very fragile"
economic
environment