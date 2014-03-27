UPDATE 3-U.S. VP Pence to seek market access, investment, in Japan talks
* U.S. seeking to attract infrastructure investment from Japan
March 27 General Motors Co : * U.S. judge sets April 4 hearing to consider request that General Motors Co
tell drivers to stop driving vehicles recalled over ignition switches
-- court order * Lawyers for drivers who are suing GM over recalled vehicles had requested the
"park it now" mandatory injunction against GM -- court records * Lawyers say proposed injunction would require GM to urge drivers of 1.7
million affected vehicles to stop driving them until a fix is found * Hearing on emergency motion for injunction against GM scheduled for afternoon
of April 4 in federal court in Corpus Christi, Texas
WASHINGTON, April 17 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday will sign an executive order directing federal agencies to recommend changes to a temporary visa program used to bring foreign workers to the United States to fill high-skilled jobs.