BRIEF-IBM opens four new U.S. cloud data centers
* Announced opening of four new IBM cloud data centers in the U.S.; two new facilities in Dallas and two new facilities in Washington, D.C. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Removes reference to diesel engines)
By Ben Klayman
DETROIT, March 28 DETROIT, March 28 (Reuters) - General Motors Co : * Says tells dealers to stop selling Chevrolet Cruze cars equipped with 1.4
liter turbo engines from model years 2013 and 2014 * Says no reason available yet as to why this action is being taken * Says the cars are not being recalled (Reporting by Ben Klayman)
* Announced opening of four new IBM cloud data centers in the U.S.; two new facilities in Dallas and two new facilities in Washington, D.C. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In December 2016, DOJ issued civil investigative demand to company - SEC filing