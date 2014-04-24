DETROIT, April 24 General Motors Co earnings
conference call with CEO mary Barra and CFO Chuck Stevens:
* CEO Barra says company remains on track to hit breakeven
results in Europe by
mid-decade
* CEO says company has not experienced meaningful impact on
U.S. sales due to
ignition switch recall
* CEO says company's internal probe on track and expects
recommendations from
Kenneth Feinberg in next 45 days
* CFO says company still sees US auto industry sales this year
in the range of
16 million to 16.5 million vehicles
* CFO says company still is targeting market share growth in
North America this
year versus last year
* CFO says Canada has not approached GM about selling its GM
stake to the
company
* CFO reiterates the $1.1 billion in 2014 restructuring costs
the company
forecast in January