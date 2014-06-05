DETROIT, June 5 General Motors Co CEO Mary
Barra, President Dan Ammann and global product development chief
Mark Reuss speaking to the media:
* CEO Barra says part used didn't meet performance requirements
and problem was
misdiagnosed
* CEO Barra says those fired represent many functions, most in
senior or
executive roles
* CEO Barra says tragic set of events
* CEO Barra did not address whether company would waive
liability shield gained
through bankruptcy, says compensation fund program voluntary
* CEO Barra says report indicates part change was not
communicated inside the
company
* CEO Barra says no trade-off of cost versus safety was deemed
because it was
deemed to have been a customer satisfaction issue not
customer safety
* President Ammann says compensationfund will focus on those
injured or who
lost lives, when asked whether those whose cars lost value
would be inclluded
* CEO Barra says two engineers on leave no longer part off
company
* CEO Barra says well over half of employees fired were
executive level or
higher
* Product development chief Reuss says his team now more
integrated with legal
* CEO Barra says it was not necessarily the case that employees
involved in the
failure to catch bad switch had already left company
* CEO Barra says has spoken with secretary of transportation
and key members of
congress aboout report
* GM's Reuss says report does not address whether other parts
may have been
changed without the part number being changed
* CEO Barra says federal government bears no responsibility in
failing
to catch the problem
* CEO Barra couldn't say why engineers failed to catch the
problem early on
* CEO Barra says those employees who left were across many
departments
* CEO Barra says four different departments were represented in
the departures
of the 15 employees
* CEO Barra says there has been a lot of strengthening done in
product
development and more will be made
* President Ammann says the 13 fatalities linked to bad part is
what the
company knows, didn't speculate if number would rise
* President Ammann says rules and eligibility of compensation
fund will be set
by ken feinberg
* CEO Barra says two root issues, part didn't meet performance
requirements and
people at company didn't understand connection of that to the
problems that
arose
* CEO Barra says recall decision procedure now includes
herself, ammann and
reuss
* CEO Barra says company will not make names of 15 executives
who have left
public
* CEO Barra says cooperating fully with Department of Justice
and others doing
probes
* CEO Barra says general counsel Michael Millikin still
employed at company
* CEO Barra says has produced over 280,000 kits to repair the
cars affected in
recall
* CEO Barra says 113,000 cars have been repaired so far in the
recall
* CEO Barra says we wannt compensation program to reach
everybody who lost a
loved one or was injured by bad switch
* President Ammann said feinberg will decide who gets
compensation independent
from company
* CEO Barra says car shutting off in ther case of the cobalt
was a safety issue
* CEO Barra says company leadership decided who would have to
leave the company
as a result of the probe
* President Ammann says feinberg will determine size of
compensation fund
* CEO Barra says of the 15, it was incompetance or misconduct
versus someone
who didn't take action
* CEO Barra didn't speculate on further costs to the company
related to recall
* President ammann says if people opt out of compensation fund,
they will have
their legal rights; declined to say whether GM would assert
its liabillity
shield
* CEO Barra says whether she returns to congress to testify is
up to lawmakers
* President ammann says objective with compensation fund is to
be expeditious
as possible, feinberg will determine
* CEO Barra says pieces of information and clues didn't get put
together to
catch the defective switch
* Product development chief Reuss says there are safeguards in
place to prevent
a single engineer from changing a part without changing the
part number