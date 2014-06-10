DETROIT, June 10 General Motors Co Mary Barra speaking ahead of annual meeting with media: * CEO Barra says there is no new information as it relates to ignition switch

recall * CEO Barra agrees internal report is a fulcrum for change at the automaker * CEO Barra reiterates that Kenneth Feinberg will determine final number of

deaths linked to bad switch * CEO Barra says it's not about putting the switch recall behind US, it's about

learning from it