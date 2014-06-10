PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 19
April 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DETROIT, June 10 General Motors Co Mary Barra speaking ahead of annual meeting with media: * CEO Barra says there is no new information as it relates to ignition switch
recall * CEO Barra agrees internal report is a fulcrum for change at the automaker * CEO Barra reiterates that Kenneth Feinberg will determine final number of
deaths linked to bad switch * CEO Barra says it's not about putting the switch recall behind US, it's about
learning from it
April 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 19 Philadelphia Energy Solutions Inc, the largest refiner on the U.S. East Coast, will not be taking any rail deliveries of North Dakota's Bakken crude oil in June, a source familiar with delivery schedules said on Tuesday - a sign that the impending start of the Dakota Access Pipeline is upending trade flows.