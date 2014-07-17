BRIEF-Biopharmx board authorizes increase in number of board members from three to four
* On Jan 17, board authorized an increase in number of members of board from three to four - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, July 17 General Motors Co : * CEO Barra says there are distinct differences between cars under Feinberg
fund and other cars with bad ignition switches, when asked whether GM would
expand compensation fund to cover victims of other cars
* On Jan 17, board authorized an increase in number of members of board from three to four - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* It has filed a shelf registration statement on form S-3 with United States Securities and Exchange Commission