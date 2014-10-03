DETROIT Oct 3 General Motors Co :
* Recalls 89,294 chevrolet Spark small cars in US for possible
latch issue
* Says not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to
the latch issue
* Says Spark cars affected from 2013-2015 model years
* Recalls 290,107 Cadillac SRX and Saab 9-4X SUVs for possible
loose part
* Says it is aware of 3 crashes and two injuries related to the
issue with SRX
and 9-4X
* Says recall affects 2010-2015 srx and 2011-2012 9-4x suvs
* Says two recalls affect 524,384 cehicles combined including
those outside the
US market
* Says number of SRX and 9-4X SUVs affected in total is 430,550
* Says number of Spark cars affected overall is 93,834