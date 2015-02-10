DETROIT Feb 10 General Motors Co :
* Investor Wilson says GM has has 'at least $10 billion if not
more' of excess
cash
* Investor Wilson says his group's proposal for stock buyback
of $8 billion was
'incredibly conservative'
* Investor Wilson, who wants to join company's board, does not
care whether he
replaces existing member or is added as extra member
* Investor Wilson says investors are worried about $12 billion
earmarked for
Cadillac turnaround being misspent
* Investor Wilson says there is lack of confidence among
investors of company
hitting its targets
* Investor Wilson says lack of near-term targets by company
makes it hard to
evaluate its progress
* Investor Wilson says pace of change at GM 'has been quite
slow'
* Investor Wilson says company has 'missed a lot of their own
milestones'
* Investor Wilson says there is 'substantial shareholder
frustration' with the
company