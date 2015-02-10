DETROIT Feb 10 General Motors Co : * Appaloosa Management says supports Harry Wilson's proposals to join General

Motors Co board and have company launch $8 billion share buyback

program * Appaloosa Management says it has discussed in recent past with GM management

a need for greater efficiency in allocating shareholders capital * Appaloosa Management says it also has highlighted the lack of transparency in

GM executive compensation program and questioned its effectiveness * Appaloosa Management says it has pointed out the need for greater

shareholder-oriented representation on GM's board * Appaloosa Management says it believes Harry Wilson would be advocate for

shareholders on the GM board * Appaloosa Management encourages GM to address the issues and refrain from

acrimony * Appaloosa Management says intends to file a proxy statement with the SEC in

connection with the 2015 GM annual meeting