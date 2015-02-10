DETROIT Feb 10 General Motors Co :
* Appaloosa Management says supports Harry Wilson's proposals
to join General
Motors Co board and have company launch $8 billion
share buyback
program
* Appaloosa Management says it has discussed in recent past
with GM management
a need for greater efficiency in allocating shareholders
capital
* Appaloosa Management says it also has highlighted the lack of
transparency in
GM executive compensation program and questioned its
effectiveness
* Appaloosa Management says it has pointed out the need for
greater
shareholder-oriented representation on GM's board
* Appaloosa Management says it believes Harry Wilson would be
advocate for
shareholders on the GM board
* Appaloosa Management encourages GM to address the issues and
refrain from
acrimony
* Appaloosa Management says intends to file a proxy statement
with the SEC in
connection with the 2015 GM annual meeting