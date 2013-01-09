DETROIT Jan 9 General Motors Co CEO Dan
Akerson to reporters:
* CEO says Germany looks like it could be slipping into
recession
* CEO says will have to continue to address gm's cost structure
in Europe
* CEO says optimistic about relationship with Peugeot
* CEO says sees potential opportunity about cooperation with
Peugeot in Russia
and South America; still a work in progress
* CEO says India could be the 2025, 2030 evolving economic
giant that China is
today
* CEO says company having talks about "other international
opportunities" with
Chinese partner Saic
* CEO says company goal to hold incentives in the middle of the
pack
* CEO says company and Peugeot need to each fix their own
operations first, our
alliance a net positive for both companies; will continue
down same path
* CEO says industry must match production to demand in Europe
* CEO says company must scale its operations to meet expected
demand, not being
foolish about its projections for Europe for next couple of
years
* CEO, when asked succession at the company, says he thinks he
will be at GM
next year this time
* CEO says doesn't see need for new plants in US for the next
24 months for
sure