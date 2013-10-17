TORONTO Oct 17 General Motors is
extending operations at one of its production lines in Oshawa,
Ontario that was due to shut down next summer, the company said
on Thursday.
The Detroit automaker said the consolidated assembly line
will continue to operate until 2016 to meet market demand for
the Chevrolet Impala Limited and the Chevrolet Equinox.
The news is positive for the roughly 650 to 700 workers who
work on the line, said Ron Svajlenko, the president of local
union Unifor Local 222.
"The extension into 2016 gives our workforce some stability
and again, we were going through a potential of layoffs and
right now that's not the case, so that's very good news for us,"
said Svajlenko.
"As long as we continue to build vehicles out of that
facility, we have the opportunity to remain in the hunt for any
kind of long-term additional products that General Motors may
need to build."
The Oshawa assembly plant, which employs some 3,500 workers
in total, runs two assembly lines. The flexible manufacturing
line is currently building the 2014 Chevrolet Impala, Chevrolet
Camaro, Buick Regal and Cadillac XTS.
Last month, the Canadian and Ontario governments sold a
quarter of their common shares in GM. The governments became
shareholders in 2009 when they contributed more than C$10
billion to a bailout to keep the car maker afloat.
In return for their investment, the governments required GM
to maintain its share of production in Canada for several years.