By Bernie Woodall
KANSAS CITY, Kan. May 4 General Motors Co's
chief executive said on Monday she is confident the
company will convince investors of the value of holding on to
GM's stock, which has dropped nearly 9 percent since mid-March
despite a $5 billion share buyback plan.
The automaker's shares have declined as investors are
concerned the U.S. auto cycle has peaked, analysts said. The
company makes its profit in North America and in China, where
margins are likely to be squeezed.
"This is a business that is not made on a quarter-by-quarter
basis," CEO Mary Barra told reporters at a roundtable interview
at GM's assembly plant in Kansas City, Kansas.
"We just need to continue to have strong performance, which
we did in the first quarter, quarter after quarter, year after
year, focus on the right products, the right technology, quality
and our customers and over time, we will earn that reputation."
Barra spoke at the Fairfax Assembly plant, where she led a
celebration to mark the company producing the 500 millionth
vehicle in its history.
Alan Batey, GM's North American president, told Fairfax
workers and Kansas politicians that the company will invest $174
million in the plant for new equipment and technology to produce
the 2016 Chevrolet Malibu midsize sedan. That vehicle will go on
sale later this year.
The investment is part of GM's plan to spend $5.4 billion at
its U.S. plants over the next three years.
GM shares were up 0.5 percent at $35.58 on Monday afternoon.
That compares with $33 at the post-bankruptcy initial public
offering in 2010. GM announced the $5 billion share buyback in
March to appease frustrated investors.
Barra said she has not met with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne and that GM
will continue to follow its own plan regarding investing in
product development.
She also said GM will continue to work with partners in
particular areas, such as Honda Motor Co for fuel cell
development and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd in China.
Barra declined to discuss U.S. labor costs in detail. The
company and the United Auto Workers union enter contact talks
this summer.
"We're going to work very hard in constructive
problem-solving with our union partners to make sure we have
agreements that are good for the company, good for the workers,
allow us to maintain our competitiveness," she said.
