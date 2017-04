A model stands besides a General Motors (GM) Chevrolet Volt car during India's Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

General Motors(GM.N) said it would raise the prices of some its vehicles in India by up to 10,000 rupees from the first week of September, citing a hit on margins due to a weakening rupee.

"The sharp rupee depreciation combined with heavy discounting due to competitive pressure has adversely impacted the margins," said P. Balendran, vice president, GM India.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI; Editing by Sunil Nair)