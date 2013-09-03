Sept 3 General Motors Co. said on Tuesday
it was recalling 4,000 of its Chevrolet Sail diesel variant cars
in India to address a potential engine issue.
The company's Indian unit, General Motors India, did not
give details of the potential engine issue, but said the
incident was not related to safety or its recall of Chevrolet
Tavera sports utility vehicles earlier.
In July, GM recalled 114,000 of its Tavera vehicles built
between 2005 and 2013. It had earlier halted production and sale
of the Tavera BS3 and Tavera BS4 models. BS3 and BS4 refer to
emission standards in India.
General Motors fired several employees after an internal
probe into the Tavera recall uncovered "violations of company
policy".
The company has restarted production and sales of the diesel
variants of Chevrolet Sail, which were stopped on June 3,
General Motors India said in statement on Tuesday.
It is now awaiting approval for a technical solution to the
emission issue to restart Tavera production and sale, the
company statement said, adding that the approval was expected
soon.