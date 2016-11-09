BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 General Motors Co plans to lay off 2,000 employees at two U.S. auto plants in early 2017, the automaker said on Wednesday.
GM's Lordstown, Ohio and Lansing, Michigan plants build slow-selling cars sold by Chevrolet and Cadillac. GM said it will furlough the employees when it cuts the third shift at both plants in January. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.