BRIEF-Huron reports Q1 earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.55 from continuing operations
FRANKFURT Nov 20 General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra on Thursday said that the Opel brand will build a sports utility vehicle at its factory in Ruesselsheim, Germany, and that the European auto maker will invest 500 million euros ($626 million) in engine production. (1 US dollar = 0.7985 euro) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
May 1 Stock futures pointed to a muted opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday after U.S. congressional negotiators agreed on a spending package deal to keep the federal government funded through September, averting a government shutdown.