FRANKFURT Nov 22 Opel's labour leader
Klaus Franz, who was a powerful force in parent General Motors'
talks in 2009 to sell its European arm, said he will
leave his post at the end of the year.
"After the successful rescue of Opel in 2008/2009 I can now
take this step with a clear conscience," Franz said in a
statement on Tuesday, adding his partial retirement would start
on Dec. 31.
The move comes after GM on Monday moved to speed up the
restructuring of Opel, naming its vice chairman and two other
senior executives to lead the unit's board.
GM in 2008 announced it aimed to divest Opel but ended up
dropping that plan after months of negotiations. It embarked on
a drastic restructuring to get the unit, which lost $1.6 billion
last year, back on track.
Franz played a key role for Opel during that time, gaining
leverage in negotiations between GM, the German government and
potential buyers because any restructuring of Opel depended on
concessions by the carmaker's workers.
"A leadership team of the works council with domestic and
international experience will continue the path taken by the
workers," said Franz, who is currently the deputy chairman of
Opel's supervisory board and the head of Adam Opel AG's works
council.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)