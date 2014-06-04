* Opel CEO says is confident of return to profit by 2016
* Targets return on sales of 5 percent by 2022
* Opel to use GM global platforms for sustained
profitability
By Edward Taylor
FRANKFURT, June 4 Loss-making car maker Opel
aims to return to profit and increase its market share in Europe
by focusing on smaller cars using more components from parent
company General Motors, Chief Executive Karl-Thomas
Neumann said.
Opel and its sister brand Vauxhall plan to become the number
two in the European passenger car market by 2022 and to increase
market share in Europe to 8 percent, from a current level of
around 5.8 percent, Neumann said at a briefing with journalists.
To reach this goal, Opel will launch 27 new models and 17
new engines between 2014 and 2018, making greater use of General
Motors' technologies.
"To be really profitable you need to use a global platform,"
Neumann said, explaining that this was the only way to achieve
economies of scale in the car business.
Opel has suffered for years from management disruption, a
scarcity of small cars which are popular in Europe, and tension
between GM's desire for global economies of scale and Opel's
demands to cater for the local market.
In April last year, General Motors pledged to invest 4
billion euros ($5.2 billion) in loss-making Opel by the end of
2016 to support the development of new cars.
This forms part of a strategy to intertwine the Opel and
Buick product ranges to share development costs, while focusing
Opel sales in Europe, and Buick sales in the United States and
China.
Neumann wants to return Opel to profit by 2016 at the latest
and to raise the business's operating return on sales to 5
percent - based on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) - by
2022.
"I have a lot of confidence about achieving our interim
goal," Neumann said in response to a question about whether Opel
will stop making losses by 2016.
After more than a decade of losses, Opel has cut these in
Europe by more than half in 2013 and expects this year to be
burdened by non-recurring costs such as the closure of the
Bochum factory and volatile currency headwinds, Neumann said.
An agreement on severance terms for employees at its Bochum
plant in Germany is expected in mid-June, he said. Bochum's
closure is part of the plans to return to profit by 2016.
Neumann said Opel plans to restore profitability by
mid-decade thanks to improved utilisation of plants, higher
sales revenue as well as lower product and structural costs.
GM TECHNOLOGY
Opel can make greater use of General Motors (GM) technology
for its next generation of small cars because GM's vehicle
platforms - the basic underpinnings of a car - are more flexible
and modular than in the past.
"The next generation Corsa will have a General Motors
platform," Neumann explained, referring to the company's next
generation subcompact vehicle.
In the past, Opel had relied on cooperation deals with other
European auto makers such as Peugeot and Fiat
to develop cars, particularly subcompact vehicles such as the
Corsa, to European tastes.
Whether or not to continue cooperation with Peugeot will
depend on how successfully current projects are completed,
Neumann said. Going forward Opel will make cars for other brands
including vehicles which will be marketed as Holden and Buick.
Opel's current product range will also change, with the
Zafira and Meriva people carriers becoming more like sports
utility vehicles in response to a shift in consumer taste,
Neumann said.
"I can also imagine a car positioned below the Adam,"
Neumann said referring to Opel's subcompact city car. An entry
level vehicle could help lure buyers away from other value
brands.
Neumann will focus on establishing Opel as a brand that
offers value-for-money German engineering and cars with upmarket
interiors, he said.
Opel will avoid entering the market for large cars but may
make more sports utility vehicles in addition to its Mokka
model.
Work between General Motors and Opel has not been
significantly disrupted by the U.S. parent company's efforts to
recall vehicles with faulty ignitions, Neumann said.
"For the company as a whole it is an opportunity to
implement deep seated change. Currently the structures are being
adapted to ensure that people can't take short-cuts in the
future."
(Reporting By Edward Taylor. Editing by Jane Merriman)