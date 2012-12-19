BRIEF-Isign Media announces a warrant extension
* Applied to TSX venture exchange for approval to extend exercise date for 2. 5 million outstanding warrants issued in June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 19 General Motors Co is set to announce that it will produce the next generation of the Camaro sports car in Lansing, Michigan, not Oshawa, Ontario, where the model is currently assembled, a union source said on Wednesday.
The move is a new setback for GM workers in Oshawa, who have seen their numbers dwindle over the last decade. The Canadian workers' latest contract, approved in the fall, came with the promise of new shifts and an extended life for the "consolidated" assembly line in Oshawa.
* Applied to TSX venture exchange for approval to extend exercise date for 2. 5 million outstanding warrants issued in June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing says fully expect to deliver later this month 737 max to Norwegian Air Shuttle Further company coverage: