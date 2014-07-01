Cleveland police seek man who broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.
DETROIT, July 1 One worker was killed on Tuesday and eight others hurt in a chemical explosion at a General Motors Co auto stamping plant in Marion, Indiana, the company said.
Four injured workers were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Marion General Hospital. Four additional workers were treated for injuries at the scene, GM said.
Production at the Marion Metal Center was suspended after the early afternoon incident, GM said.
The plant's first shift was sent home and the second shift was canceled. The third shift was expected to work at its normal time, GM said.
The plant stamps sheet metal into auto parts for a variety of GM vehicles including full-size pickup trucks made at nearby Fort Wayne, Indiana. It employs 1,600 people.
An investigation of the incident is under way, GM said. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Peter Cooney)
LOS ANGELES, April 16 (Variety.com) - "The Fate of the Furious" is roaring to a record-setting global debut over the weekend even as domestic audiences showed less enthusiasm for the latest installment in Universal's long-running "Fast and Furious" series.