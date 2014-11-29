SHANGHAI Nov 29 General Motor Co's main
Chinese joint venture will recall 40,496 Buick LaCrosses in
March next year due to faulty headlights, China's top quality
watchdog said.
Shanghai General Motors Co, GM's venture with SAIC Motor
Corp, will recall all the Buick LaCrosse sedans made
between Jan. 11 2006 and Nov. 8 2006, the General Administration
of Quality Supervision Inspection and Quarantine said on Friday.
The company will change the parts free of charge, it said.
GM could not be reached for comment.
Carmakers in China recalled a record 5.3 million vehicles
last year.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Louise Ireland)